We asked Starmer's military chief why he’s spying for Israel

The chief of the defence staff – Britain’s most senior military officer – refused to answer questions yesterday about Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance flights over Gaza and intelligence sharing with Israel.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin declined to comment on whether the operations made him a participant in Israel’s campaign in Gaza, which is the subject of a genocide investigation by the UN’s top court.

Radakin was questioned about the operations by Declassified for more than two minutes as he walked along London’s Victoria Embankment from the Ministry of Defence to parliamentary offices at Portcullis House.

“I’m going to a public accounts committee hearing and I don’t really have time for this conversation”, the Admiral said, before refusing to engage further.

Despite heading to parliament to discuss the military’s budget, he ignored questions about how much the RAF has spent on more than 500 spy flights over Gaza since December 2023.

Two armed police officers who were escorting him then tried to block Declassified from speaking to Radakin but our questions continued.

The Admiral looked progressively unsettled as he was asked “Do you have concerns about sharing intelligence with the prime minister of a country that’s wanted by the International Criminal Court?”

Read more: https://www.declassifieduk.org/british-military-chief-walks-away-from-gaza-spy-flight-questions/

