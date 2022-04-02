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Kate Shemirani: 5G, EMF & The Disease They Bring - If They Are Safe, Why The Censorship?
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51 views • April 02, 2022
More than two years ago was the first time I interviewed Kate Shemirani. That was premised on her viral video in which she simply espoused the studies regarding the new tech rollout of 5G. Since then, she has been The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist and has been kind enough to be on every Saturday with me to present health tips and information, as well as political commentary regarding what is taking place in the world. We revisit the issue of 5G and other electromagnetic frequencies' effects on animals, humans and the world.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-5g-emf-the-disease-they-bring-if-they-are-safe-why-the-censorship-video/
How To Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/5GEMF/AUL2472/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-5g-emf-the-disease-they-bring-if-they-are-safe-why-the-censorship-video/
How To Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/5GEMF/AUL2472/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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