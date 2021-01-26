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1/26/21 Are We Under Martial Law? The Office of The Former President
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480 views • January 26, 2021
Are We Under Martial Law? The Office of The Former President
You Are Free TV
1/26/21: As we watch Biden sign endless EO's, what does the Article of Impeachment mean? Prolonging a state of ambiguity....
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Donald J Trump Office of the Former President:
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-don...
FEC filing of Patriot Party is real:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/25/ma...
Get the update on P Byrne with Deep Capture:
https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/01/h...
Blinken is a CCP operative:
https://nationalfile.com/biden-secret...
Follow SCOTUS Roberts bails on Impeachment and Leahy to judge!!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
https://nationalfile.com/democrat-pat...
World Economic Forum 1/25-29, bans Trump and sets Glob_list Agenda for humanity:
https://www.weforum.org/events/the-da...
Dictator of China, Xi, gives the "keynote" address!
Biden's 145$ million dark money in el_ction:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/b...
https://apnews.com/press-release/news...
Mike Adams says Military in charge:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-2...
https://defendingtherepublic.org/
The evidence for AI supercomputer interference in US El_ction:
https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-c...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
You Are Free TV
1/26/21: As we watch Biden sign endless EO's, what does the Article of Impeachment mean? Prolonging a state of ambiguity....
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV With PayPal: [email protected] THANK YOU!
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Donald J Trump Office of the Former President:
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-don...
FEC filing of Patriot Party is real:
https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/25/ma...
Get the update on P Byrne with Deep Capture:
https://www.deepcapture.com/2021/01/h...
Blinken is a CCP operative:
https://nationalfile.com/biden-secret...
Follow SCOTUS Roberts bails on Impeachment and Leahy to judge!!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021...
https://nationalfile.com/democrat-pat...
World Economic Forum 1/25-29, bans Trump and sets Glob_list Agenda for humanity:
https://www.weforum.org/events/the-da...
Dictator of China, Xi, gives the "keynote" address!
Biden's 145$ million dark money in el_ction:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/b...
https://apnews.com/press-release/news...
Mike Adams says Military in charge:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-2...
https://defendingtherepublic.org/
The evidence for AI supercomputer interference in US El_ction:
https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-c...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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