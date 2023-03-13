Atmospheric cloud tails from (BIBLICAL Wormwood system bodies) Passing Hawaii / meteors-Little⏰ / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





March 12, 2023





Today is now 3/12/ 23. I started making this video on 3/11/23 so if dates and timing are off a day in pictures and video footage that's why... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon "being planet x of Revelation 12"/ what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In this video first you'll see what I call an atmospheric tail, as I'm the only one that calls it that. The atmospheric tail or actually it looks like 2 atmospheric cloud tails were seen coming down over Hawaii.. Atmospheric cloud tails are partially lenticular clouds though to these I'm showing come closer to the ground and are usually blood red, fiery orange, pink, bright yellow or a mix of colors as they are created many times when large planet x system bodies ( meaning certain planet x system planet bodies and comet objects in and even not within the nemesis/planet x system ) pass earth. As certain planet x system objects or planet x system comet asteroid type bodies pass earth even at a far distance and some closer and will and can create what I call atmospheric cloud tails that have been seen big time the past many years especially since the nemesis/planet x system invaded earths solar system between 2002-2007. Certain of the bodies passing earth and passing the sun and moon literally can manipulate earths atmosphere and upper spheres creating long cloud like tails like one that all can see on YouTube if type in red apocalyptic cloud or red cloud over Brazil on YouTube. That's an example or like the one seen in Russia months back and more examples are down my videos and also on friend and fellow researcher Dave Dobbs youtube channel who started showing them years ago like me. As there's regular lenticular clouds formed by certain conditions. These are like that though much more complex and much more colorful and beautiful to apocalyptic looking when seen.. As they are warnings seen in simple terms. More trains derailed in West Virginia, in Alabama plus Oklahoma. These are occurring for multiple reasons. Same with fires and explosions happening globally. Many derailments are sabaotage acts created by many attacking our country as confirmed by a few government insiders. Other trains are derailing because earths core stopped and is reversing due to planet x coming up from the south ecliptic meaning in soon time ( God's time) a global pole shift where Earths poles flip and massive quakes and tsunamis will hit globally especially since planet x is coming in and as I believe already in earth's solar system that means the pole shift is in soon time and crustal displacement which to me is worse than any pole shift.. So earth is literally cracking and crust is loosening up not including radiation hitting earth from the sun. The planet x system and gamma ray burst waves from 2 exploded stars soaking in the core of earth making it swell causing crust to break more and loosen up. Pushing lava+magma up and gasses and creatures of old as we were warned long ago meaning more bigger quakes+volcanic eruptions and death on a mass scale.. Fires+explosions many are doing also as attacks like with the trains especially the train that they blew up essentially nuking my state ohio with chemicals and multiple states air+water and even in Canada poisoned by chemicals and to as a distraction from planet x and it's system and what it's about to do to earth...fires explosions occurring globally due to acts of sabotage and from the radiation pouring into earth and from meteor debris that have been hitting and more will be hitting earth, as said which the radiation is also getting us all sick so to my followers stay hydrated daily. Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stRVFC7fZG8



