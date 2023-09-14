BREAKING: New Mexico Carry Ban STOPPED by We The Patriots USA | Ep 118









After New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared, “a statewide public health emergency of unknown duration,” to disarm the citizens of Albuquerque, We The Patriots USA immediately stepped in. And on Wednesday U.S. District Judge David Herrera Urias issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Executive Order of Governor Lujan Grisham, which sought to strip the citizens of New Mexico of their right to carry weapons in public, with or without a permit. To explain the victory and what comes next, Brian Festa of We The Patriots USA joined Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson in a special report. This victory is huge but the fight is just beginning.Show more





