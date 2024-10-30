Politics Ruins Everything...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn more why it ruins everything and what we can do instead, to empower and enlighten the people of the world and create abundance with powerful solutions for true liberty and order: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic
Event With Over 70 Speakers & 100s Resources: https://theliberator.us/show
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#wisdom #lifelessons #politics #politicalscience #powerfulvideo #motivational #inspirational #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #society #helpful #changetheworld #change #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #spirituality