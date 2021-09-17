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THE TRUE CAUSE OF COVID-19 REVEALED WITH DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG
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326 views • September 17, 2021
TRUTH-EXTREME-News

extruth77



Watch all episodes of Truthiverse at truthiverse.com - In this episode of Truthiverse, Brendan welcomes medical luminary Dr Robert O. Young.
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Robert is one of the most persecuted medical figures in modern history - targeted by Big Pharma and mainstream medicine because his honest and profound research (harking back to Antoine Béchamp) shows that "germs" are not our enemy, nor are they trying to "get in" and make us sick, but that we create our own health or disease through what we eat, think, believe, and drink.

The key is consuming alkaline foods and electrolysed water with a high pH - to ensure that the blood and interstitium maintain the correct pH - which exists with a *very* narrow margin for error.

Robert's analysis of blood and fluids over many years has revealed that Béchamp was right and that nourishing the terrain is the key - not killing germs. In addition, the pH determines the health of blood cells - and if the pH is out of whack, cells engage in a process called pleomorphism - they literally transform into other types of cells which mainstream medicine misinterprets as "invading infectious germs."

Get ready for a major paradigm shift!
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