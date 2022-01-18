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Charges Dropped Against Man Who Purchased Gun For Rittenhouse
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Come And Talk It LIVE, for January 16! Charges dropped against a man who purchased a gun for Rittenhouse. A Florida police officer grabbed a fellow female cop by the throat. Also, Jenai Aragona-Hales joins the show to talk about her run for congress.
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Come And Talk It
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Come And Talk It
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