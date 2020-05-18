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God's Sabbath commandment
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31 views • May 18, 2020
It is an important part of God's Law. We have no list of do's and don'ts, we use God given wisdom in keeping it. We don't keep the Sabbath to be saved, we only follow the example of our Father who established this commandment long before Moses, at creation week, when He rested and was refreshed.
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