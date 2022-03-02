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Video of Damage Done By Ukrainian Nazis, Killed by the Sparta Battalion in Volnovakha, in the Donbass area, South of Donetsk.- (Graphic Images of War) 030222
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241 views • March 02, 2022
My Titles are directly from the source where I found them, only sharing and documenting this war.
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