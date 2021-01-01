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The Enemies Within. - Socialism Exposed
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144 views • January 01, 2021
The Enemies Within" profiles twenty Senators and more than eighty Representatives. Their ties to Communist Party USA, Muslim Brotherhood, Democratic Socialists of America, Workers World Party, the Institute for Policy Studies,Council for a Livable World and other radical anti-American organizations.
Trevor Loudon. Launched KeyWiki in April 2010
https://www.keywiki.org/KeyWiki:About
Trevor Loudon. Launched KeyWiki in April 2010
https://www.keywiki.org/KeyWiki:About
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