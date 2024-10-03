Truth and Righteousness

Unfolding Spiritual desolation of man.





Proverbs 1:27-29

King James Version

27 When your fear cometh as desolation, and your destruction cometh as a whirlwind; when distress and anguish cometh upon you.





28 Then shall they call upon me, but I will not answer; they shall seek me early, but they shall not find me:





29 For that they hated knowledge, and did not choose the fear of the Lord:




