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Israeli Police Use Water Cannons to Break Up Anti-Vaccine Protesters!
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220 views • December 20, 2021
Israeli Police Use Water Cannons to Break Up Anti-Vaccine Protesters! Internationalist world-govt. eugenicist de-populating internalionalist Jews - anti-semitic Jewish CEOS of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - continue Israel's Holocaust with its genocide BioWeapon "vaccines" designed to depopulate 5/6 of world population! (Courtesy of Bloomberg)
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