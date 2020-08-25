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Alex Collier about shift...read comment below
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1299 views • August 25, 2020
Alex Collier speech about shift is going to happen...
Jared Kushner was replaced in May by a double, he was in with Soros. Trudeau also a double (puppet). Melinda and Bill Gates were replaced by doubles in April. Bezos used containers to traffic, Musk also involved with Jeff. E., has had all his wealth taken from him, soon his life. Poroshenko and Merkel neutralised, replaced with double. Lindsey Graham in love with J. MacCain has been replaced with double, while he is being held by Tribunal.
King John III shall ascend to the throne; royals have been executed. Biden replaced = double. K. Harris = double; took funds to bend the law = crime. M. Waters and husband = doubles. J. Nadler = double, original committed treason. Fauci has been replaced with double; original at Gitmo for tribunal. Burnei Sanders died of heart attack in 2019, double took over. Mossad responsible for Lebanon blast.
The Federal Reserve isn't privately owned anymore; POTUS took it from the European crime families in March; main media keeping mum. POTUS needs to shut CDC down permanently before they start another PLANDEMIC!
Jared Kushner was replaced in May by a double, he was in with Soros. Trudeau also a double (puppet). Melinda and Bill Gates were replaced by doubles in April. Bezos used containers to traffic, Musk also involved with Jeff. E., has had all his wealth taken from him, soon his life. Poroshenko and Merkel neutralised, replaced with double. Lindsey Graham in love with J. MacCain has been replaced with double, while he is being held by Tribunal.
King John III shall ascend to the throne; royals have been executed. Biden replaced = double. K. Harris = double; took funds to bend the law = crime. M. Waters and husband = doubles. J. Nadler = double, original committed treason. Fauci has been replaced with double; original at Gitmo for tribunal. Burnei Sanders died of heart attack in 2019, double took over. Mossad responsible for Lebanon blast.
The Federal Reserve isn't privately owned anymore; POTUS took it from the European crime families in March; main media keeping mum. POTUS needs to shut CDC down permanently before they start another PLANDEMIC!
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