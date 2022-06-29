Bad Actors, Shiny Objects

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Dems Have A Hole In The Bottom Of Their Bag Of Tricks
* ‘Star’ witness for Jan 6 committee sees story unravel.
* This is Mueller all over again.
* Usually it takes a couple days for an anti-Trump narrative to blow up.
* It’s not just the lies; Americans don’t care.
* Hillary’s resurgence reeks of desperation.
* Media seem downright giddy for her in 2024.
* She always has her finger on the pulse of America.
* The public realizes that, under Dems, America is going down the tubes.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 28 June 2022