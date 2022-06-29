Bad Actors, Shiny Objects

Dems Have A Hole In The Bottom Of Their Bag Of Tricks

* ‘Star’ witness for Jan 6 committee sees story unravel.

* This is Mueller all over again.

* Usually it takes a couple days for an anti-Trump narrative to blow up.

* It’s not just the lies; Americans don’t care.

* Hillary’s resurgence reeks of desperation.

* Media seem downright giddy for her in 2024.

* She always has her finger on the pulse of America.

* The public realizes that, under Dems, America is going down the tubes.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 28 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308674879112

