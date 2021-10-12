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Bible Law vs US Constitution
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72 views • October 12, 2021
The time has come for America to recognize that the greatest idol (We The People) have ever created is the U.S. Constitution. We look to it for all our protection, rights and as an invisible force to bring justice and righteousness to our country and nation. This Idol or god we have built is crumbling before our eyes, it is being used to uphold injustice and evil. The true God is showing us how men's ways are inferior to His ways and its time we see this truth and repent or perish. This is a touchy subject and requires much investigation, prayer and love to understand. If you desire to know this in a deeper way go to Teds website at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org
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