Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Enough Covaids And NATO Horse Shit To Keep Europe Warm This Winter
539 views
channel image
The Dollar Vigilante
Published a month ago |

Hope you enjoyed the 5 minutes between Covaids and World War III, because the US’s latest Operation Shock and Awe has just begun: Target - Europe… weapon of choice - a really, really Cold War. 


*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV |  https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry 

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news 

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon 

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble 


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: The future of Europe (created by AI Neural networks): https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1579739514737917953?t=l9eZH_-9bBjTxipzz9i19A&s=19


Fluoride Chemical Spill Eats Through Concrete:

https://twitter.com/thehealthb0t/status/1579273780060631040


German/Russian Pipeline Leak:

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/major-russia-germany-oil-pipeline-partially-shut-after-leak?s=09


Michael Hudson: US Funding Nazis in Ukraine: https://twitter.com/TrumanBurrbank/status/1579166647109439488


Zelensky Hologram Green Screen:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1580161918299348992


French Gas Problems:

https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1579285480570384384


Green Goblin subway beating: https://twitter.com/ClownWorld_/status/1579901814421405696?s=20&t=pwiqOEpewfjYmmvDlz5Kog


Horror Harari: Soon people will walk around with biometric sensors inside their bodies: 

https://t.me/c/1264095585/28373


Can’t Make This Up – Moderna CEO Announces Development of New mRNA “Injection” to Repair Heart Muscle After a Heart Attack: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/cant-make-moderna-ceo-announces-development-new-mrna-injection-repair-heart-muscle-heart-attack/ 


Bernanke Wins Nobel Prize

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-63204688


Central Bank Assets

https://twitter.com/i/status/1579109427667505152


You Can Own Nothing and Be Happy—if You Are Free! - Sat Yoga Shunyamurti: https://youtu.be/GDhm8okk_7Y 


#shemitah


#ww3


#NATO


#eurowinter


Keywords
ww3natoshemitaheurowinter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket