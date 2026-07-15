After BRITAIN's Failed Attempt to attack Russian AirBases, UK servicemen were BLOWN to BITS in ODESA

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It is noteworthy that immediately after that, Russia launched another combined missile strike on cities such as 'Kiev', 'Nadeyevka', 'Odessa', and 'Chernomorsk'. This time, Russian missiles and kamikaze drones once again rained down on the facilities of the fuel and energy complex, port infrastructure, and defense enterprises. .............................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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