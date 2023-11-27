Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spain Hits Back At Israel Amid Diplomatic Tiff Over Gaza War Question Of Being Humane
channel image
White Knight
16 Subscribers
41 views
Published 16 hours ago

Spanish PM has defended comments he made about the Israeli offensive in Gaza. Pedro Sanchez said condemning Israel & Hamas was a question of being humane. This comes after Spanish PM visited Rafah border along with his Belgian counterpart. Both leaders said that the “indiscriminate killings of innocent civilians

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewswarnwogreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket