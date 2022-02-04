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US Supreme Courts Great Lie of Seperation of Church and State
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12 views • February 04, 2022
NW Ordinance states Religion, Morality and Knowledge Shall Forever be part of Education. NW Ordinance is listed as Organic Law in US CODE of Law Volume1. Therefore when the courts took God out of our Schools they quite literally violated the law of the USA
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