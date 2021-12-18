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Red Pill Politics (12-18-21) - Weekly RBN Broadcast with Rick Martin
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1 view • December 19, 2021
This week I'll be interviewing Rick Martin of "Constitutional Law Group to discus much needed civil disobedience and legal remedy through the courts.
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In Liberty,
Dave
Red Pill Politics
paypal.me/DKopacz
Please subscribe and share...
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnAkOGyeZqNzMJDQ4Wo4vbA
Twitch:
https://www.twitch.tv/redpillpatriot
TLBTalk:
https://tlbtalk.com/-redpillpolitics
GAB:
https://gab.com/RedPillPolitics
MEWE:
https://mewe.com/group/5fae0837cbc0f0089f0579bc
FWG:
https://www.freedomwatchersgroups.com/groups/red-pill-politics/
In Liberty,
Dave
Red Pill Politics
paypal.me/DKopacz
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