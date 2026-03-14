There is something (completely) rotten in the French Republic (in FR)

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Many French people are being duped into believing that "Frexit" would save their country. Starmer's UK is a blatant example that it would not be the case. When most politicians, judges, senior officials, managers in key enterprises, legacy media are all members of the same masonic sect, which conspires for a one world government, the future is dull.