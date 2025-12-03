Neurostrike, Cognitive Targeting & the New Tech Arms Race w/ Professor Armin Krishnan

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

National security and intelligence expert Professor Armin Krishnan returns to the program to break down the rapidly expanding world of directed-energy weapons—systems once written off as science fiction that are now actively shaping modern conflict. He explains how microwave, electromagnetic, and acoustic weapons have moved from experimental prototypes to commercially booming tools of warfare, driven by governments and private defense contractors alike. These technologies are no longer theoretical; they are part of an accelerating global arms race.

Krishnan also warns that today’s battlefield is no longer limited to militaries. Civilians are increasingly the targets, whether in political hotspots, urban environments, or covert operations where deniability is essential. We explore how this shift in warfare—from fighting soldiers to influencing, disabling, or monitoring populations—signals a profound transformation in national security. This is a conversation for anyone who wants to understand the future of conflict and the technologies quietly reshaping it.

