AIR FORCE HERO WARRIOR JOHN CHAPMAN | ALONE AT DAWN

On Today's Prather Point...



Lori Longfritz is the Gold Star Sister of John Chapman!

John Chapman earned the Medal of Honor (posthumous)!

His heroism above and beyond duty's call are the first ever recorded!

Not SEALs, nor Delta, nor Green Berets are the most elite!

AFSOC CCTs are First There!



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When BIG TECH censors us, make sure we can stay connected.



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We can all do something to help restore our fallen republic.





Bag Up



The Faraday bags are up in the shop. I just held one up the other day and now they're selling off the shelves. And that is great because if you want to have any privacy, you're going to want to bag up. So you can actually talk without big brother listening in on you. (Remember the FBI agent, driving the two ISIS terrorists to Garland, Texas for the draw Mohamed contest. And then the cop shoots them both, and the FBI agent tries to flee!)





Sign Up



Get your head in the fight and understand what's going on. Sign up with Team America to create an action plan. The Faraday bags will come in real handy and I’ll have more stuff to come in that regard. While patriots are not criminals or spies, you are going to have to learn to operate with Tradecraft and OPSEC, operational security, like criminals and spies, do.



Hold the Line



To all who are standing up for Team America and Team Canada: You’re starting to stand up and get together and figure this out. We will win this. It's not going to be easy. It's not going to be fun. It's going to require great sacrifice, but we will win this together.



A secret told isn't.

No communications are secure.

All security is breachable.

All codes are hackable. Concealment is not cover.

All cover is temporary.

All codes are breakable.

Use a one-time pad. One time looking is not seen.

Hearing is not listening.

Moving is not action.

Knowledge is not wisdom.

Perseverance beats talent.

Power is not force.

Hope is not a plan.

Plans are useless.

Planning is invaluable.

Training is essential.

The most committed wins.

Freedom is never given. It is earned, fought for, won, and taken.

TAKE IT!