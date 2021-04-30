Trump supporter infiltrates Antifa in Sonoma, CA and downloads their Target List!

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The manifesto posted online for SoCo (Sonoma County) Radical Action or SRA says, “Do not hesitate, do not wait … the brick in the street is meant to be thrown! The paint in the can is meant to be sprayed! The cop in your head is meant to be killed!”
The Trump supporter was able to join the group that communicates through the encrypted messaging app Wickr.
Infiltrator: “I said, ‘Comrade, you know, I, I want to smash the system the same as you,’ you know, make them not feel alone, because that’s what they really want to hear to know that there’s more people like them.”
He saved messages, documents, and recordings of their meetings.
hocking comments were made during an online meeting of far-left activists in Sonoma County, discussing a possible protest for this Saturday.
Group leader: “It’s May Day, baby, like come out and take, take somethin’ over with us, I don’t, I don’t (bleep)-ing know.”
Member: “Let’s kill people. (laughs)”
Group Leader: “Let’s kill some cops.”
Member: “Yeah.”