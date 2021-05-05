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Dr Lee Merritt: If you’re vaccinated & under 39, you're 260 times more likely to die from COVID-19
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421 views • May 05, 2021
It’s clear that the Mainstream Media and Big Tech are colluding to keep the truth about COVID-19 and the vaccines from the American people. They don’t believe that you have a right to make up your own mind about what is injected into your body. I asked Dr Lee Merritt to come on Freedom One-On-One to explain the truth about the Wuhan Virus and the vaccines… and it is more shocking and surprising than any of us realized.
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