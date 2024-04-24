Create New Account
Trusted Leaders Steal - Nebraska Top Five (Lie Cheat Steal Part 3 of 3)
Real Free News
Published Yesterday

Nebraska's Top Five Trusted Leaders in Congress are asking for you to trust them again so they can take more from you. You can trust these Thieves to steal your money and waste it on foreign countries borders meaningless and manufactured undeclared "wars", and illegal alien welfare whores. You can also trust that these thieves are getting kickbacks from all of your money that they waste. So remember these Liars, Cheats, and Thieves when its time to vote in the Nebraska Primaries on Tuesday May 14 and vote for all the top Republican challengers because the only thing that you can trust about these Incumbent Thieves is that these Untrustworthy Leading Losers will Lie, Cheat, and Steal.

current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news

