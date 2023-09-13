Sudden Orange Weird Sunset Colors Last Night 9/11/23 -- CALIFORNIA

I am one who always watches the sky....but I am sure most of you knew that. Last night I went into a gas station and glanced at the sky before I went in. I was only in there for maybe 45 seconds. I came out and saw this really creepy bright orange mass I am showing you here. The top half of this blurry orange mass looked like it was poured there by a giant dump truck. To some of you it might look normal....but I promise you it was something very odd. It was totally an orange substance and not just the sun setting. Remember this?
• Please Pay Attention Everyone..This H... This is insane.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
David Yates -- WELSHPOOL WALES
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Shared from and subscribe to:
