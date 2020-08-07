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THE DIABOLICAL SOCIETY OF JESUS & KNIGHTS OF MALTA (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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200 views • August 07, 2020
Historical Origins Of The Jesuit Order. The Diabolical Society Of Jesus, Knights Of Malta, Catholicism, Freemasonry, The Occult/Esoteric, and the New World Order.
Given these facts, and the true power and wealth of the Templars, it is inconceivable that the Templar order ceased to exist after Philip IV rose up against them in the fourteenth century. A cabal, at least 300 hundred years old, with as much insider information as these Templars commanded, would hardly have operated so incompetently as to allow themselves to be outwitted and taken by surprise by a single, obviously hostile, king with an axe to grind. Although history records that key Templars were arrested and tortured, it also records that virtually none of their considerable wealth was ever located by their supposed enemies. Experts now realize that the Templars knew all about the plans of their enemies and simply prepared for the worst by handing over their wealth to their brethren (the Knights of St. John Hospitaler, Knights of Malta, and Knights of Rhodes), and to other kindred secret societies. In short, the temple may have lost a brick or two, but remained standing just where it was.
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/SacHoI0CTNIZ/
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https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
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https://www.brighteon.com/9be2ea2a-316a-4025-9519-fb483db9b805
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https://www.brighteon.com/713476b9-f371-4acf-b085-d1c0ff19f4bf
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https://www.brighteon.com/e769c6fc-2937-4d9f-904f-ba0a3bddb636
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https://www.brighteon.com/e07afaea-4f82-40fa-b5be-38bee121bbfd
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https://www.brighteon.com/38edf1fa-5107-4094-8189-acf44803cacc
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https://www.brighteon.com/118529e9-aa8b-468d-9d51-9ecfa67e0fb3
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https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
Given these facts, and the true power and wealth of the Templars, it is inconceivable that the Templar order ceased to exist after Philip IV rose up against them in the fourteenth century. A cabal, at least 300 hundred years old, with as much insider information as these Templars commanded, would hardly have operated so incompetently as to allow themselves to be outwitted and taken by surprise by a single, obviously hostile, king with an axe to grind. Although history records that key Templars were arrested and tortured, it also records that virtually none of their considerable wealth was ever located by their supposed enemies. Experts now realize that the Templars knew all about the plans of their enemies and simply prepared for the worst by handing over their wealth to their brethren (the Knights of St. John Hospitaler, Knights of Malta, and Knights of Rhodes), and to other kindred secret societies. In short, the temple may have lost a brick or two, but remained standing just where it was.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ORDER OUT OF CHAOS [ORDO AB CHAO] - HNN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/89f016b4-27e6-41ed-be7e-0ede30bce2c8
JESUS NEVER EXISTED - ERIC DUBAY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0ea85e58-f263-41a5-bf30-f92b1b816801
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qagt8W69ZHh8/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nLCK2cHmisY5/
CAESAR'S MESSIAH - THE ROMAN CONSPIRACY TO INVENT JESUS - JOSEPH ATWELL (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZ2zNsrVCUoH/
LUCIFER AND LUCIFERIANS: MASTERS OF DECEPTION - CHUCK SWINDOLL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/88d998fe-9e35-42ac-9f27-68973fa5ae57
MOSES AND THE BURNING BUSH - JORDAN MAXWELL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SacHoI0CTNIZ/
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
FREEMASONS: THE EGYPTIAN AND BABYLONIAN PRIESTHOOD - WALTER J. VEITH (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9be2ea2a-316a-4025-9519-fb483db9b805
TRUMP WILL USHER IN THE 7 NOAHIDE LAWS - ONE WORLD RELIGION - RITCHIE FROM BOSTON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/15b9c2bd-752c-496c-882e-c859d7d35cf9
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID - THE ROTHSCHILD'S, THE VATICAN AND THE BRITISH CROWN RULE THE WORLD (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d493371c-94fc-4a09-8359-7a0211c558d3
RARE 1967 RECORDING: ROTHSCHILD DYNASTY AND THE THREE WORLD WARS - MYRON FAGAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a11b8bf9-b600-4976-9b3d-8326067eda46
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
ILLUMINATI'S NEW WORLD ORDER HEADQUARTERS ARE BELOW DIA - GRACE POWERS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/760a9ffc-ad08-412b-ad17-408df99048dc
ONE WORLD ORDER OUT OF CHAOS - MATTHEW A. PROCELLA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0568065c-25c2-4c1d-8a42-92dc557cbf19
THE SECRET COVENANT OF THE ILLUMINATI - MATTHEW A. PROCELLA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/713476b9-f371-4acf-b085-d1c0ff19f4bf
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON AND MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e769c6fc-2937-4d9f-904f-ba0a3bddb636
RELIGION IS COMPLETE BS - GEORGE CARLIN (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e07afaea-4f82-40fa-b5be-38bee121bbfd
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/38edf1fa-5107-4094-8189-acf44803cacc
SHEEPLE BEWARE: LAMB IS THE MEAT THEY CAN ALL EAT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/118529e9-aa8b-468d-9d51-9ecfa67e0fb3
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS - XENDRIUS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
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