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DAY 13: China Quarantine
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53 views • February 25, 2020
13th day of Quarantine in China. Plenty of computer problems. Some aspects work well, while others are slowed down, I'm new at video creation. Life in Shenyang is starting back to normal for a few people. Schools still closed, meetings prohibited, Internet used, some people's Internet is turned off or blocked. They must have been talking to Zukkerberg. If anyone wants to do an "Interview," feel free to contact me. I'll be here for a while longer. Free tomorrow, 14th day!
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