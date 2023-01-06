Create New Account
7 Deadly Sins (part 1 Pride) - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 69
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Fr. Chris Alar


Jan 5, 2023

Start the new year right! Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC as he begins a new series on the 7 Deadly Sins and the corresponding virtues that we can practice to overcome these sins. First up is Pride, the deadliest of all sins, and how only humility can overcome it.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 69: 7 Deadly Sins - Pride vs Humility.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tlq9JLTmuow&t=3s


pridesinchristianreligioncatholichumilityfr chris alarliving divine mercy7 deadly sins

