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COMING SOON CoVenom VOL. 2 Directed Evolution
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High Hopes
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136 views • September 11, 2023

Stew Peters Show


Sep 11, 2023


What they're doing is far bigger than death.

How did Moderna know that there was going to be a pandemic?

Why did Big Pharma pre-emptively make so many "vaccines?"

And most importantly... what did the late Bing Liu almost discover??

Find out the answers and more in PART 2 of the CoVenom series, Directed Evolution.

Coming to the Stew Peters Network on September 13th.


Watch the full series here! http://covenomseries.com/stew

-----

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3guom6-coming-soon-covenom-vol.-2-directed-evolution.html

Keywords
big pharmapandemiccoming soonmodernavenomcovid-19covidbing liustew petersdirected evolutioncovenom 2bigger than deathvaccines made in advance
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