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One Big Scandal
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91 views • January 22, 2022
The so called SARS Cov2 virus has never been isolated. Never been identified except on a computer.
It's a hoax folks. It's One Big Scandal.
By ThoughtCrime7
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Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
It's a hoax folks. It's One Big Scandal.
By ThoughtCrime7
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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