The Climate Con Trolls

* Climate alarmists shocked Summer is hot.

* The truth about warming isn’t cut and dry.

* It’s always the worst, no matter how normal.

* Their solutions always mean more pain for you.

* Mayor Pete gives up the game; gets schooled on the big stage.

* Their next target: air conditioning.

* Making your life more miserable is their plan.

* They’re coming for your...

* What they want to take from you.

* A vote for Dems is a vote to strip your freedoms.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 19 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309745563112

