The Climate Con Trolls

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* Climate alarmists shocked Summer is hot.
* The truth about warming isn’t cut and dry.
* It’s always the worst, no matter how normal.
* Their solutions always mean more pain for you.
* Mayor Pete gives up the game; gets schooled on the big stage.
* Their next target: air conditioning.
* Making your life more miserable is their plan.
* They’re coming for your...
* What they want to take from you.
* A vote for Dems is a vote to strip your freedoms.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 19 July 2022