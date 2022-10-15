Live UFO chat with Paul --079- Google UFOs Again + UFO vids and Topics

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Google UFOs UAPs and other topics [00:05:02] (2) Main Topics begins - First Tyler Tweet Brag about subs and views gone up cos of that BS video he put up about School kids. [00:10:00] (2b) A new creepy experience in the summer bedroom [00:14:30] (2c) Side Chat wanted to know my URLs to Odysee and so Paul shows how to find out to find it missing so found on discord special room and post on side chat. [00:39:00] (2d) Catch up of Latest thirdphase (ofFAKE) UFO claims Google street view one and 3 others Paul looks over. [00:44:00] (2e) Dart Mission seen on SOHO with CDD artifacts. [00:57:28] (2f) Google Image of UFO claim investigated. Paul lists some possibles before enhancing and nailing it down. High Mast LED on Cable? Bug? Leaf? Seed POD from Pines? Pine Needle? so on. [01:05:10] (2g) TPOM break away to other vids.. first one ISS dot UFO claim moving oddly. Paul says 2 possible as its clearly edited and cropped and time lapse.. so reflection of ISS part or Hoaxed using a mouse pointer and filming a PC LCD with feed. [01:13:00] (2h) Cotton-Ball cloud with rain cloud and sun behind. [01:16:09] (2i) TPOM now finally fully on the Google UAP on mountain with snow. [01:33:10] (2j) GabberBeastTV hopes on the Side Mic and joins in debunking. [01:34:00] (3) Paul begans enhancing and trying to Identify using google images and other example of Street views snaps. [01:53:40] (3b) GUFON trolls claiming no one can figure out. I said I can as I have the skills and pattern matching. [02:13:00] (3c) Other google street view UAPs and Shill Scott C Waring behind many! [02:23:00] (4) Look other 18Wheels new vid requests.. South America Astrotrain and his mates UFO over house investigated. [02:45:30] (4b) How to use Flightradar24 first convert to UTC time and moving to location before using playback function. [03:04:00] (4c) Finally ID the 2 planes match in pattern matching of his photo enhancement and finish for the night.... Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

