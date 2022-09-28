Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FULL SHOW: Vaccine Poison Discovered in Vaccinated Mothers’ Breast Milk After Government Said It Was Safe!
161 views
channel image
InfoWars
Published 2 months ago |

Horrible news for pregnant mothers who were lied to about the covid vaccine as breast milk from vaccinated mothers is now showing the mRNA poison is being fed to their children through their breast milk. A major development in the Ukraine Russian situation as an attack on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has everyone pointing fingers and the energy situation in Europe even more dangerous. Leo Zagami joins to help break this all down and issue a bit of a warning against the new Italian Prime Minister which shows its value before the show is even concluded. The lack support for Democrats ahead of the midterms should result in massive defeats, but Owen Shroyer explains why expecting that is setting yourself up for a major letdown.

Keywords
warowenshroyerroom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket