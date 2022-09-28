FULL SHOW: Vaccine Poison Discovered in Vaccinated Mothers’ Breast Milk After Government Said It Was Safe!

Horrible news for pregnant mothers who were lied to about the covid vaccine as breast milk from vaccinated mothers is now showing the mRNA poison is being fed to their children through their breast milk. A major development in the Ukraine Russian situation as an attack on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has everyone pointing fingers and the energy situation in Europe even more dangerous. Leo Zagami joins to help break this all down and issue a bit of a warning against the new Italian Prime Minister which shows its value before the show is even concluded. The lack support for Democrats ahead of the midterms should result in massive defeats, but Owen Shroyer explains why expecting that is setting yourself up for a major letdown.