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Ultimate Survival Rifle Choice
Shepherd Warrior
Shepherd Warrior
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104 views • September 21, 2022

In this video I share my thoughts and my choice for my ultimate survival rifle. I have been handling firearms since I was a child growing up on the farm. Started hunting rabbits at ten with a 20gauge single shot shotgun. Joined the US Army Infantry at age seventeen, and spent over fifthteen years in law enforcement. There is no perfect unicorn firearm. However in a long term survival situation I want reliability and dependability which leads to selecting a bolt action rifle. I also want a 30 caliber bullet for taking medium size game like deer or smaller. I want lightweight and I want a rifle that has a magazine that holds more than five rounds. This is what led me to the Ruger Ranch Rifle in the 7.62x39. It can double as a hunting or self defense rifle if needed. I am not looking for a fight, I am looking to survive. As the old saying goes, opinions are like noses everyone has got one, so I thought I would share mine. Enjoy!

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prepardnessrugar ranchsurvival rifle
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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