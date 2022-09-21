Ultimate Survival Rifle Choice

In this video I share my thoughts and my choice for my ultimate survival rifle. I have been handling firearms since I was a child growing up on the farm. Started hunting rabbits at ten with a 20gauge single shot shotgun. Joined the US Army Infantry at age seventeen, and spent over fifthteen years in law enforcement. There is no perfect unicorn firearm. However in a long term survival situation I want reliability and dependability which leads to selecting a bolt action rifle. I also want a 30 caliber bullet for taking medium size game like deer or smaller. I want lightweight and I want a rifle that has a magazine that holds more than five rounds. This is what led me to the Ruger Ranch Rifle in the 7.62x39. It can double as a hunting or self defense rifle if needed. I am not looking for a fight, I am looking to survive. As the old saying goes, opinions are like noses everyone has got one, so I thought I would share mine. Enjoy!
