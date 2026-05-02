What Marcus Aurelius Would Say About War and US Iran Relations – Meditations Applied Today

What would the Roman Emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius say about the rising tensions between America and Iran? In this reflective piece inspired by his timeless *Meditations*, the Stoic emperor offers profound guidance on duty, justice, anger, and the pursuit of inner peace even amid international conflict.





Marcus Aurelius would likely remind us that true power lies not in dominance or retaliation, but in governing ourselves with reason and virtue. He taught that we should focus on what is within our control—our judgments, our integrity, and our actions—while accepting with calm equanimity what is not. Anger and fear, he warned, cloud the mind and lead to unjust decisions. Instead, leaders and citizens alike must strive for justice tempered by wisdom, seeking peaceful resolutions where possible, yet remaining prepared to act with courage when duty demands it.





In today’s volatile geopolitical landscape, Stoic principles provide a steady compass: respond with clarity rather than impulse, prioritize the common good over personal or national pride, and maintain inner tranquility regardless of external storms.





Discover how ancient Stoic wisdom can help us navigate modern crises with reason, resilience, and moral clarity.





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Comment below: What do you think Marcus Aurelius would advise in today’s world?





Read the transcript https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/what-marcus-aurelius-would-say-about

View the Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9





#Stoicism #MarcusAurelius #Meditations #Geopolitics #StoicWisdom #InnerPeace