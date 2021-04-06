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Technocratic Slavery Is Here
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50 views • April 06, 2021
Biden would have us all wear the symbol of the death shroud over our face forever. Signalling to his New World Order cohorts that as far as he is concerned, the American people have submitted and the final stage of the Chinese Century rollout has begun. Meanwhile, China has digitally enslaved their people with QR Codes tying all of their money into a social credit system of technocratic slavery from which they cannot escape.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606b5926bb167d7e9edc82c1
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606b5926bb167d7e9edc82c1
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