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Pharma Profits & Poison: EU Vaccine Passport Push Goes Back to 2018
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35 views • May 26, 2020
RFK, Jr points out the fine print in Moderna’s Press Release about their vaccine tests is FAR worse than you can imagine. And, proof that “vaccine passports” are NOT a reaction to COVID19 — the agenda goes back years.
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