‘Churchill Of Our Time’?
* America’s leaders are obsessed with Zelensky: ‘this is our fight, too’.
* He has banned churches and opposition parties.
* His secret police have raided monasteries.
* He wants to punish practicing Christians.
* Personal, economic and restrictive sanctions: there is no justification for his crackdown.
* Ukraine is not a shining example of democracy.
* Time magazine declares Zelensky ‘person of the year’.
The Reality About Ukraine’s Zelensky
* Whatever you think of the war in Ukraine, it’s pretty clear that Zelensky has no interest in freedom and democracy.
* He is a dictator.
* He is a dangerous authoritarian who has used $100B in U.S. tax dollars to erect a one-party police state in Ukraine.
* In the face of this, the [Bidan] administration has said nothing; they just continue to push for sending more tax $.
* The fact that our leaders are calling this freedom tells you a lot about what they’re planning here.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-this-reality-about-ukraines-zelenskyy
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 December 2022
