‘Churchill Of Our Time’?

* America’s leaders are obsessed with Zelensky: ‘this is our fight, too’.

* He has banned churches and opposition parties.

* His secret police have raided monasteries.

* He wants to punish practicing Christians.

* Personal, economic and restrictive sanctions: there is no justification for his crackdown.

* Ukraine is not a shining example of democracy.

The Reality About Ukraine’s Zelensky

* Whatever you think of the war in Ukraine, it’s pretty clear that Zelensky has no interest in freedom and democracy.

* He is a dictator.

* He is a dangerous authoritarian who has used $100B in U.S. tax dollars to erect a one-party police state in Ukraine.

* In the face of this, the [Bidan] administration has said nothing; they just continue to push for sending more tax $.

Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-this-reality-about-ukraines-zelenskyy





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316769510112

