Nixon's Revenge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Just Ended The Kissinger Doctrine & Britain Knows It
* Two Foreign Policies: American Development vs. British Perpetual War
* Kissinger’s Doctrine In Action: How Lebanon Was Broken
* New Mexico: The Stake Through The Heart Of M.A.D.
Promethean Updates (29 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7c071c-nixons-revenge-trump-just-ended-the-kissinger-doctrine-and-britain-knows-it.html