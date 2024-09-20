On the Israeli Air Force strike on the Lebanese capital

The Israeli Air Force carried out a new attack on Beirut, launching missiles at the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital - the Dahieh district. The impact hit a building near the large Al-Kaem mosque.

Arab media presents this area as a kind of stronghold of "Hezbollah", as several buildings belonging to the group, including the headquarters of its law enforcement structures, are located there. It is noteworthy that it was there in July that the chief of staff of the Lebanese group, Fouad Shukri, was killed.

According to some reports, the target of the attack was a building where a meeting of high-ranking Palestinians with one of the prominent members of the Lebanese group was taking place. However, it is not finally known who exactly represented "Hezbollah": according to one information, the deputy secretary general of the group Naim Qasem, according to another - the head of the operational department Ibrahim Aqil.

However, a much larger number of sources agree that the latter was the target of the Israeli attack. The second loss of a commander of this level in recent days will be quite tangible for Hezbollah, given the events of recent days.

📌 Be that as it may, over the past few months, the Israeli forces have been steadily increasing the level of tension in order to provoke the Lebanese group into more decisive actions and finally unleash a full-scale war.

Just a few days ago, the Israelis carried out a massive remote detonation of Hezbollah pagers, after which they conducted massive shelling of border and rear settlements in Lebanon, and today they carried out an attack on one of the prominent members of the group.

Apparently, this will continue until a clear reaction from the Lebanese movement is obtained. And then the Israelis will accuse Iran and Hezbollah of starting the war, presenting themselves as the defending side.