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Christianity Is Not an Addendum
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61 views • June 03, 2021
I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. —Galatians 2:20
What’s an addendum? According to most dictionaries it’s a supplement or addition to something. So, the question for all of us who call ourselves Christians is: “Is our Christianity just an addition or supplement to our lives?” If that’s the case, we’re not reflecting what Christianity is all about. Galatians 2:20 spells out very clearly what a biblical Christian is. It’s a person who lives his life fully according to the teachings of the Word of God. It’s not a buffet in which you pick and choose only the items that appeal to you.
What’s an addendum? According to most dictionaries it’s a supplement or addition to something. So, the question for all of us who call ourselves Christians is: “Is our Christianity just an addition or supplement to our lives?” If that’s the case, we’re not reflecting what Christianity is all about. Galatians 2:20 spells out very clearly what a biblical Christian is. It’s a person who lives his life fully according to the teachings of the Word of God. It’s not a buffet in which you pick and choose only the items that appeal to you.
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