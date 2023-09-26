Create New Account
Maui Fires Cover Up Story
Alex Hammer
Published 20 hours ago

👉 Josh Green Cell +1 (808) 937-0991Send him an email:

https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/


Smart Community Aloha Plus Challenge

https://alohachallenge.hawaii.gov/


James O’Keefe Video Police Audit:

OMG's James O'Keefe Exposes Hawaii Gov's Ban on Public Photography in Lahaina

https://youtu.be/oro78Z6RNvs


My Video of Police Audit:

Tyranny on Tap in the New Maui. Forget The U.S. Constitution! It’s an “Emergency”

https://youtu.be/G9205GPrC8k


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos


Keywords
propagandaaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesmauimsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetmanufactured fires

