The Nakba: Israel Has Been Getting Away With Mayhem & Murder for 74 Years

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We Hold These Truths joined with the Arizona State University chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) to observe the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba (Arabic for “catastrophe”) that occurred in 1948 when over 750,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes and over 450 of their villages were destroyed by the Zionists in their drive to establish the modern state of Israel. The Nakba continues today under the Israeli occupation designed effectively to expel or kill as many Palestinians as “legally” possible. The latest example of this was the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian Christian, by an Israeli sniper. Tom Compton of WHTT reports on the Nakba 74 rally and how millions of evangelical Christians are oblivious to the plight of the "Living Stones" in Israel.