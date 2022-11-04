Create New Account
Chemtrails Day and Night
SoldierForLordJesusChrist
Published 19 days ago

How long do you think it took the Jews to realize they were being exterminated? The military pilots spreading these chemicals are now flying all night. They’re doing night missions, and they’re spreading 5 times the chemicals at night. I watch them fly back and forth all night. I’m retired from the air force so if you believe these are contrails I’m probably gonna call you a child trafficking freemason. I likely won’t but deep down I’ll want to I know my turbine engines! People don’t realize how much is being sprayed. Watch any animal documentary and no matter where in the world they’re filming they will record these pilots spraying 50% of the time.

Lean more at: GeoengineeringWatch.org

godheavenhelljesussatanfreemasonsholy ghost

