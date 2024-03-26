Create New Account
"The European Union Supports Ukraine Not Out of Love for the Ukrainian People, but Based on its Own Interests & the US as a Global Player" - Josep Borrell
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

The European Union supports Ukraine not out of love for the Ukrainian people, but based on its own interests. This was stated by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in an interview with CNN.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

