Ummmmm, your grandparents were the ones who started it, just like you.

Adding: text of a nice story, that was with a photo of a boy in the hospital, holding a chevron sent to him by Aussie Cossack:

❗️A story from Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk):

"Hello, we need to visit a wounded child in the hospital. Can you go?" Katya Mezinova's (dobrayarusskaya) voice rang out on the phone.

An hour later, we were at the bedside of smiling 14-year-old Denis.

He had turned 14 in a basement. Since March 12th 2025 the family survived constant shelling by Ukrainian forces.

Denis’s grandfather, a civilian, was killed an attack. After Russian troops liberated Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), they found the family and saved them.

For days, Russian soldiers shared their last food and water with them—a stark contrast to the terror inflicted by Ukrainian troops.

To reach safety, the family walked 7 km with only their dog and two cats. Spotted by a Ukrainian drone, they came under artillery fire.

Denis and several soldiers were wounded, but they made it. A large shrapnel piece was later removed from the boy’s leg. He will recover fully, though scarred.

Worse than the scar will be the memories: of hiding, making trench candles, evading forced “evacuations” that were really kidnappings, and finally being saved by Russian soldiers who risked their lives.

I had with me a chevron of the Kursk-Root Icon of the Mother of God. And it was precisely on the day we visited the boy that her feast was celebrated. Coincidence? I don't think so.

"When my Australian comrade Simeon Boikov learned that you're in the hospital, he asked me to pass this chevron to you. It's worn only by the bravest and strongest warriors. It protects and saves them. And now you'll have one too."

If only you knew how happy the boy was. He immediately began examining the gift closely. He asked who Simeon was. I told him. The boy was moved. And so was his mom. She firmly believes that their family survived thanks to God's help and the prayers of the saints, whose small, worn icons they still keep with them.

Get well, dear Denis. Health to your family and to the Russian soldiers—defenders, liberators, and true peacekeepers. Your courage will never be forgotten.

@AussieCossack via @Knigadon



