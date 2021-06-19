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Conditions of the COVID Pralaya - Srimad Bhagavatam
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1 view • June 19, 2021
“Womanliness and manliness will be judged by one’s expertise in sex”
“Hypocrisy will be accepted as a virtue”
“Filling the belly will become the goal of life and one who is audacious and bold will be accepted as truthful.”
“A person will think he is fit to appear in public if he has merely taken a bath.”
“By the time the age of kali ends...the religious principles of followers of varnashrama will be ruined. The path of the Vedas will be completely forgotten in human society and so-called religion will be mostly athiestic”
“The Kings will mostly be thieves. The occupations of men will be stealing, lying, and needless violence.”
“Those who know nothing about religion will mount a high seat and presume to speak on religious principles”
“In the age of Kali people’s minds will always be agitated”, “they will...be unable to properly rest, have sex, or bathe themselves and will have no ornaments to decorate their bodies. In fact, the people of Kali Yuga will gradually come to appear like ghostly, haunted creatures.”
“Giving up all friendly relations, they will be ready to lose their own lives and kill even their own relatives. Men will no longer protect their elderly parents, their children, or their respective wives; they will care only to satisfy their own bellies and genitals.”
Kali Yuga: “Although the great personalities who control the 3 worlds all bow down to the lotus feet of the Supreme Lord, the petty and miserable human beings of this age will not do so.”
Link to original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnjyLMqm37s
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https://twitter.com/SriNithyananda
“Hypocrisy will be accepted as a virtue”
“Filling the belly will become the goal of life and one who is audacious and bold will be accepted as truthful.”
“A person will think he is fit to appear in public if he has merely taken a bath.”
“By the time the age of kali ends...the religious principles of followers of varnashrama will be ruined. The path of the Vedas will be completely forgotten in human society and so-called religion will be mostly athiestic”
“The Kings will mostly be thieves. The occupations of men will be stealing, lying, and needless violence.”
“Those who know nothing about religion will mount a high seat and presume to speak on religious principles”
“In the age of Kali people’s minds will always be agitated”, “they will...be unable to properly rest, have sex, or bathe themselves and will have no ornaments to decorate their bodies. In fact, the people of Kali Yuga will gradually come to appear like ghostly, haunted creatures.”
“Giving up all friendly relations, they will be ready to lose their own lives and kill even their own relatives. Men will no longer protect their elderly parents, their children, or their respective wives; they will care only to satisfy their own bellies and genitals.”
Kali Yuga: “Although the great personalities who control the 3 worlds all bow down to the lotus feet of the Supreme Lord, the petty and miserable human beings of this age will not do so.”
Link to original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnjyLMqm37s
COVID Protection and Prevention Quarantine Centers: https://tinyurl.com/kailasacare
Get Your Free E-Passport at https://join.kailaasa.org/ and receive all the gifts to live enlightenment!
Be a part of the ultimate spiritual happening on Earth - Paramashivoham with HDH Nithyananda Paramashivam (16-day online program)
Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
Website and Social Media:
http://www.kailaasa.org
http://www.nithyananda.org
http://www.nithyananda.tv
http://nithyanandapedia.org/
http://www.innerawakening.org
https://www.facebook.com/ParamahamsaNithyananda
https://twitter.com/SriNithyananda
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